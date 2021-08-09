LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doctors' offices and urgent care clinics across Las Vegas said they have been busy the past few weeks with high patient volumes testing positive for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 surge in Clark County comes as the common cold is also making a comeback, and doctors advise that someone should test as soon as they have symptoms.
"They just have a sore throat and sinus congestion. They think they have a cold, but they end up with COVID-19," Dr. Linda Johnson of P3 Medical Group said.
Dr. Johnson said more than 90% of positive patients are not vaccinated, and the vast majority are younger adults.
Among seniors who are "breakthrough" cases, she said their symptoms often present as mild.
"We still have too high of patients who have not gotten the vaccine," she said. "What we like to do is, the phrase, 'meet them where they are.” What is their concern about it? What is their fear?" Dr. Johnson said, stating many have questions about their own medical conditions, interaction with medications, or other safety or efficacy concerns that need to be addressed.
