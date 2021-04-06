LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After millions of Americans have finally received the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors can finally detect trends of who is more likely or not to experience the vaccine side effects.
Side effects from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccine include fever, headaches, chills, body aches, sore arms and fatigue.
Those who are more likely to experience side effects include recipients of their second dose, anyone under age 55, and those who have previously been infected with COVID-19.
Researchers also note that women have more side effects than men.
Those with more reactive immune systems (those who tend to be "bogged down" by a cold) will also feel more side effects.
Dr. Christina Madison of the Public Health Pharmacist warns if you are dehydrated, you may experience even more side effects.
"I am telling people to drink plenty of fluids and electrolytes to stave off those side effects," Dr. Madison said.
What should you tell your boss? Dr. Madison advises you to possibly ask for a day off, and for all employers to be accommodating for the sake of public health.
"We want everyone to be vaccinated, so we can get back to some sense of normalcy," Dr. Madison said.
