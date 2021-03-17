Commercial truck drivers are in demand, but getting registered in Nevada is causing some of them a lot of headaches.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Commercial truck drivers say a delay in getting a registration appointment is keeping them from going back to work.

The only DMV office in the valley equipped to offer registration services for commercial truck drivers is in North Las Vegas.

“The incumbrance that they have right now is getting into the DMV,” said David Tims, owner of Wild Bohemian Carriers.

The DMV said there are a few reasons for the delay including limited staffing, drivers not properly filling out their paperwork and an increase in fraud from out-of-state drivers who claim they are based in Nevada when they are not. 

Tims said honest truckers are paying the price.

“A typical guy who wants to go to work just doesn’t have the wherewithal to wait on the bench,” said Tims.

A lot of drivers are joining trucking companies because they will do all the administration work for them.

Others are paying third party DMV Service providers to move the process along quicker.

“Drivers call me, they want to add trucks they are hoping that because we are knowledgeable in the paperwork process that we can get this done in a more timely manner,” said Sarah Marks, manager of Automotive Business Services.

