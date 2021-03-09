LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The DMV has heard the publics complaints and concerns, and is now opening more appointments.
Kevin Malone, the DMV's spokesperson, said at each location they're currently serving about 700 people a day. Now, they're adding about 150 appointment slots each day at the Flamingo Road location and 185 appointments at the Sahara Avenue location.
If you can't make an appointment, Malone encourages you to cancel it so someone else can book it.
"We have separate lines at the front doors, one for people just looking for information, then there's an appointment line and a kiosk line. If you have an appointment, you'll be right in right out. It does go very smoothly if you're prepared," Malone said.
Prior to COVID-19, they served about 1,000 people a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.