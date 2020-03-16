LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles of Nevada said effective Monday, March 16, it will only see customers with appointments, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
The change is for the Carson City, Las Vegas and Reno offices, while the rural offices will have limited amounts of customers.
“The health, safety, and well-being of Nevada’s citizens and the DMV staff need to come first during this time,” said DMV Director Julie Butler in the media release. “We are taking precautions to limit the crowds and close proximity of customers in our lobbies in response to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.”
The DMV said common transactions can be done online without an in-person visit on dmvnv.com. Customers were encouraged to check there first.
“All customers, including those with appointments, should visit our website first. Please do not seek services in a rural DMV office. The number of customers allowed in those offices at one time will be limited," Butler said.
The release said offices in Las Vegas and Reno typically see 1,100 customers per day and additional appointments will be added to serve more people.
In-person appointments include:
- Drive Test Appointments (no standby tests will be allowed)
- Dealerships, Fleets, Registration Services and Occupational and Business Licensing
- Emissions Labs
- Administrative Hearings
- Services at the Commercial Driver Licensing/Motor Carrier offices in Sparks and on Donovan Way in Las Vegas. These offices remain limited to CDL and Motor Carrier transactions only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.