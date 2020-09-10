LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is issuing an extension for anyone with expired or soon-to-be expiring driver's licences and ID cards. The DMV will also offer limited Saturday hours for new residents.
Anyone with licenses, permits, and IDs that expired March 12, 2020 or later will have additional 60 days beginning September 14. The extension will run out November 12.
Most license and ID card renewals can be done online beginning in October.
“The new extension will allow Nevadans to keep driving legally and avoid crowds at DMV offices once online renewals go live,” DMV Director Julie Butler said. “We have fast-tracked this new online service and it is almost ready to launch.”
Over 70,000 Nevadans are eligible to renew their licenses and ID cards online through December. Another 100,000 people will be eligible in future years.
New residents can visit the DMV on Saturdays by appointment from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting September 19. Visit the new residents webpage for details.
Voter registration can be submitted by new residents who can't apply for a new license. Residents can register by submitting a paper application to the Clark County Clerk by October 6.
The 60 day extension only applies to expiring licenses or ID cards. Vehicle registrations extensions expire September 13.
Around 200,000 people have expired vehicle registrations in Nevada.
