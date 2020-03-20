LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Vehicles announced Friday an automatic 90-day extension for anyone with expiring drivers' licenses, vehicle registrations and other DMV documents.
According to a media release from the DMV, the extension was part of the governor's declaration of emergency signed March 20.
“This extension provides some reassurance to Nevada drivers that, while the DMV continues to conduct business online, any processing delays caused by the DMV physical office closures will not result in penalties for expired driver’s licenses, registration, or other DMV documents in the near future,” said Gov. Sisolak in the release. “We will continue to explore and implement creative solutions to relieve some of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”
Extensions are granted on any DMV document expiring between March 16 and April 30. The extension does not cover liability insurance or SR-22 requirements. Insurance must be maintained by the motorist, the DMV said.
Examples of online transactions include:
- vehicle registration renewals (can also be completed at kiosks)
- registration of vehicles purchased from a Nevada dealer
- registration cancellation
- insurance verification and reinstatement
- driver history printouts
- duplicate driver’s licenses and registration decals
See DMV Online Services for a complete list.
The DMV has also joined other states to ask the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for an extension on the Oct. 1, 2020 REAL ID requirement.
