LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The District at Green Valley Ranch has announced that it will host a drive-in holiday spectacular later this month.
According to a news release, held on Nov. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the free event will feature laser light shows, musical entertainment, beloved holiday characters, stilt walkers, giveaways, a special performance by Nevada native Johanna Jones, a contestant on Season 17 of “American Idol," and a finale starring Santa Claus.
The “contactless” event is open to the public and free of charge, organizers said.
Space is limited and advance registration is required (one ticket per vehicle, not per person), to register, visit: http://ow.ly/sly530rjQ1M.
