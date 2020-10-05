LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The District at Green Valley Ranch is celebrating Halloween by offering free family-friendly drive-in movie nights.
Held on Oct. 23rd (“Hotel Transylvania”) and Oct. 24th (“Ghostbusters,” the original 1984 version), the movies will be shown in the center’s north parking lot behind REI from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cars will be allowed into the parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m., and guests will be guided to socially distant parking spaces, organizers said in a news release.
Each movie will be shown in high definition with live sound and FM transmission.
Food will be available for purchase from select restaurants at The District, and free pre-packaged wrapped candy treats will be given to each car that attends.
Organizers said there will also be pre-movie activities with prizes, and children are encouraged to come in costume.
While the movies are free and open to the public, space is limited, so an RSVP (one per vehicle, not per person) is required to attend: https://www.facebook.com/TheDistrictGVR.
