LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The District at Green Valley Ranch has announced its free, outdoor summer concert series will kick off on July 11.
Held every Friday and Saturday evening from July 11 through Aug. 29 in the Courtyard at The District at Green Valley Ranch, the open-air, solo performer concerts are free and open to the public, according to a news release.
Due to COVID-19, there is limited capacity. Seating will be limited to no more than 50 people in the immediate area of the Courtyard. Social distancing recommendations will be strictly enforced, the release said.
The events run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July Performances:
· Saturday, July 11th: Cameron Dettman (Funk, Blues, Pop, Rock and Indie)
· Friday, July 17th: Justin Centeno (Reggae & R&B)
· Saturday, July 18th: Jonny Hazard (Rock, Blues, Reggae and Funk)
· Friday, July 24th:Vanessa Andrea (Pop)
· Saturday, July 25th: TJ Gage (Pop, Dance and R&B)
· Friday, July 31st: Richard Cooper (R&B, Rock, Soul, Funk, Jazz and Pop)
August Performances:
· Saturday, August 1st: Cameron Dettman (Funk, Blues, Pop, Rock and Indie)
· Friday, August 7th: Justin Centeno (Reggae & R&B)
· Saturday, August 8th: Berlin (R&B and Jazz)
· Friday, August 14th: Gracen Reign (Alternative Singer/Songwriter)
· Saturday, August 15th: Jonny Hazard (Rock, Blues, Pop, Rock and Indie)
· Friday, August 21st: Brittagna Giordano (Pop Rock)
· Saturday, August 22nd: Vanessa Andrea (Pop)
· Friday, August 28th: Richard Cooper (R&B, Rock, Soul, Funk, Jazz and Pop)
Visit www.shopthedistrictgvr.com/events-and-promotions for more information.
