LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley Distill location is hosting a job fair ahead of its reopening.
The Distill near the 215 freeway and Rainbow Blvd. is looking to hire dozens of new employees for front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house positions. These positions include serves, gaming bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, food runners, banquet servers, and banquet bartenders.
The job fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, October 4 through Thursday, October 7 and Monday, October 11.
Distill is located at 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd.
The company is looking to hire qualified team members on the spot. Applicants must be 21 years or older and must bring an I.D. and work card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.