LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting Thursday, those vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer have to wear face coverings while at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, provided an update on Tuesday that beginning Feb. 17, face coverings will only be required for guests who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.
These guests (ages 2 and older) will be required to wear masks in all indoor locations, including throughout indoor attractions and indoor queues, the company said.
However, the company notes that masks will be required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid.
Disney notes that face coverings are optional for guests in outdoor areas.
For more information, click HERE.
