Sleeping Beauty Castle Disneyland

In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

 AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegans craving a trip to Disneyland will soon be able to make it happen.

According to Disney Parks, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15.

Disneyland reopened on April 30 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the theme park has been allowing only guests who reside in California since reopening.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.