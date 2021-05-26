LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegans craving a trip to Disneyland will soon be able to make it happen.
According to Disney Parks, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15.
Exciting News! @Disneyland Resort theme parks to welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15! Plus, theme park reservation window expands allowing more time to book and plan your visit: https://t.co/J0Ui2zmNU0 pic.twitter.com/yje32S7AZe— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 26, 2021
Disneyland reopened on April 30 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the theme park has been allowing only guests who reside in California since reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.