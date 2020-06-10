Disneyland sets its reopening date

(CNN) -- Disneyland and Disney California Adventure — Disney's flagship theme parks in California — are reopening after months of being closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Disney resort — which is located in Anaheim, California — plans to begin a phased reopening on July 17, the company said on Wednesday. This is pending state and local government approvals.
We are pleased to announce our proposed plans to begin a phased reopening of the @Disneyland Resort. We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Happiest Place on Earth! Learn more on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/jWtAONQdzP pic.twitter.com/e9vvkoeVUW— Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) June 10, 2020
The reopening of the Disneyland resort follows the announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will begin a phased reopening next month.
