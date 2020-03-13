(FOX5) -- Disney Resorts announced on Thursday that Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure will close this weekend due to coronavirus.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close the morning of March 14 through the end of the month, according to a tweet from Disney Parks News on Thursday.
Disney will continue to pay cast members during the closure, the company said.
As a result of the closure, the company has announced that both parks will be donating excess food inventory, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to reducing food waste.
"While closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank," the company said in a news release.
Last year, Disney Parks says, the Disneyland Resort donated over 20,000 meals to Second Harvest.
The closure of Disneyland will reportedly mark the fourth time in the park's history that it has closed.
The previous closures reportedly include the national day of mourning after JFK was killed, following the Northridge Earthquake and on Sept. 11, 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.