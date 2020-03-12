Disney Parks has announced that its Anaheim resorts will close due to coronavirus.
According to a tweet from Disney Parks News, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
March 12, 2020
The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to allow guests to make necessary travel arrangements, officials said.
Disney will continue to pay cast members during the closure.
"The Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookins during this closure period."
The closure will reportedly mark the fourth time in the park's history that it has closed.
The previous closures reportedly include the national day of mourning after JFK was killed, following the Northridge Earthquake and on Sept. 11, 2001.
"Update on Disneyland Resort Operations
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.
Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.
Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at (714) 520-5050."
