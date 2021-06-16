FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. California will offer six "dream vacation" incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, June 14, 2021, on the eve of the state's awarding of $15 million in cash prizes. Goodies in the package include floor seats at an NBA game with the LA Lakers, and tickets to Disneyland, Legoland, SeaWorld and a symphony, he said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)