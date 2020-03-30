LAS VEGAS(FOX5) -- The Diocese of Las Vegas issued an order to discontinue all worship-related events until April 30.
Places of worship, which include Catholic churches and chapels, are not allowed to hold any prayer-related activities. Pastors and parish leaders are being asked to avoid religious groups at congregate homes which may put others at risk.
"I am aware of the burden that this decision places upon all of you, most especially during these Holy Seasons of Lent and Easter. However, I believe that the painful decisions we make-int.he short term will have beneficial effects in
all our communities in the long run," said George Thomas, Bishop of Las Vegas.
While the burden of not having mass or church related activities weighs heavily on congregants, the diocese said they feel this order will benefit church members in the long run.
The Diocese will address the order on April 30 and determine if the order should be extended.
