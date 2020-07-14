LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Diocese of Las Vegas announced that a priest serving at the Christ the King Catholic Church tested positive for coronavirus.
Church leadership closed the church out of caution and began a deep clean process. The parish will remain closed until further notice and members working were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The priest who tested positive lead mass on July 9 and used a mask and sanitizer, according to church protocols. Officials with the Diocese said he was asymptomatic and took the test out of caution last week.
Bishop George Leo Thomas, Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas, developed the Diocesan Restoration Council to outline specific protocols for each parish to follow. Each parish was required to submit a reopening plan prior to reopening.
According the Diocese of Las Vegas, guidelines and protocols are being followed, and the Restoration Council will review recent events for further action.
The Diocese started doing temperature checks, limiting mass to 50 people and requiring strict social distancing guidelines.
The church implemented mandatory face coverings, continues to clean between masses and imposed limitations on communion servings and holy water.
(1) comment
Thats what happens when you go against scripture and God. You end up putting peoples lives at risk.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.