LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One valley school came up with a solution to help working parents get the vaccine for their kids: a weekly pop-up clinic after working hours, complete with dinner and a doctor available to answer parents' questions.
Equipo Academy, along with nonprofit Puentes, has been holding vaccination clinics on Tuesday night for families.
Dr. Jose Partida Corona, a doctor of internal medicine, has parents ask him questions in a forum setting and privately. Dinner is provided for the whole family to make the event convenient.
"[It gives] them the comfort and that sense of being around people they trust," said Rosa Garcia, dean at Equipo Academy. "Seeing other students, seeing other families, gives them a sense of trust to do the same."
Dr. Corona said many parents have questions about the side effects for children. He advises parents about how the vaccine stimulates their immune system.
"They stimulate your immune system to develop those antibodies. To develop those antibodies, it has to rev up your immune system. You will feel under the weather for a day or two. That's par for the course," Dr. Corona said.
