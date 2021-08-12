LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals wil require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The company announced on Thursday that all employees must provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 1. The requirement will include all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and others caring for patients within our facilities.
"As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and our communities. Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify," the company said in an emailed statement.
"By requiring the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, just as we do with the annual flu (influenza) vaccine, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican joins health systems and associations across the country in supporting vaccination for health care workers in efforts to protect our patients, health care staff, and communities from this dangerous disease," Dignity Health said.
