LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Diamond Resorts is offering a free place to stay for first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus.
According to a news release, all Diamond-managed properties around the world will be offering complimentary accommodations to medical personnel and first responders.
Diamond Resorts issued the below statement on the decision to offer free rooms to first responders:
At Diamond Resorts the first thing we say to our members, owners and guests arriving at our properties is “welcome home.” While those who can stay at home, our courageous medical personnel and first responders are working tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis. We are proud to support them the best way we know how – by saying thank you and providing them with a home away from home.
Diamond Resorts said it wants to provide those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with a "safe, comfortable and convenient place to rest while they carry out their critical work."
The company says that its suites are larger than typical hotel rooms and the majority include full, in-suite kitchens with refrigerators, ovens and stoves, plus full bathrooms and laundry facilities.
Diamond Resorts says it has instituted stringent safety procedures to assist those at higher risk of exposure while protecting the health of its team members, including contactless check-in and check-out, additional cleaning protocols and a 72-hour offline time for rooms between stays.
Diamond Resorts operates five properties in Las Vegas, according to its website.
Reservations can be made by calling 1.800.438.2929 or by emailing Groups@diamondresorts.com.
