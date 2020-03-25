UPDATE (Wednesday, March 25, 8:32 p.m.): According to numbers released by the Nevada Health Response and the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday night, 10 people have died from the 2019 novel coronavirus in Nevada.

As of 8:30 p.m., there were 405 positive cases.

UPDATE (Wednesday, March 25, 5:15 p.m.): In a report released Wednesday night, the Nevada Health Response said 76% of ICU rooms in Nevada were occupied.

About 31% of ventilators in the valley were in use, while NHR reported 85% of licensed and staffed beds occupied. NHR said 42@ of airborne infection isolation rooms were occupied.

NHR said Nevada has submitted four requests for COVID-19 component requests and the state hasn't received any. The report said the items are on an indefinite backlog on the testing components.

The state also placed two PPE orders and has gotten two shipments accounting for less than 25% of the PPE requested, according to the report.

UPDATE (Wednesday, March 25, 3:50 p.m.): The Southern Nevada Health District said it received a positive COVID-19 case of a homeless client who used services at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and the city's Homeless Courtyard.

UPDATE (Wednesday, March 25, 7:30 a.m.): The Nevada Department of Health and Nevada Health Response reported 321 known positive COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning.

More than 5,500 tests have been conducted, according to the report.

UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24, 5 p.m.): The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday evening announced the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada is 249.

The health district also announced two more people have died from the virus in Clark County, bringing the total to six deaths since March 15.

The health district said the previous four deaths recorded were all patients who had underlying health issues.

UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24, 3 p.m.): The identities of four people the Southern Nevada Health District said died from the 2019 novel coronavirus were identified on Tuesday by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

While the cause and manner of the deaths are not investigated by the coroner's office, the department records the information and is able to release the identities after next of kin has been notified.

The four are:

Daniel Scully, 69, who died on March 15. Scully was the first recorded COVID-19 death in Southern Nevada. He died at Mountain View Hospital, according to the coroner.

Alinda Addison, 68, died on March 19 at North Vista Hospital.

Maria Rangel, 71, died on March 21 at Desert Springs Hospital.

Jesus Garcia, 66, died on March 22 at Henderson Hospital.

UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24, 7:30 a.m.): The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Nevada Health Response reported 278 known positive coronavirus cases in the state Tuesday morning. The state said more than 4,500 tests have been performed in the state.

ORIGINAL REPORT (Monday, March 23): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the total in Clark County to four.

The individuals included a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s. All four COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada were in patients with underlying medical conditions, officials said.

SNHD reported 212 positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County as of Monday afternoon. Of those cases, 44 people were reported to be hospitalized. About 45% of the current cases were people between the ages of 25 and 49.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Nevada Health Response reported 245 known cases statewide as of Monday at 5 p.m.

The state reports more than 4,000 administered tests. Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 died in Clark County as of Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated through the week as information becomes available. Check back for updates.