UPDATE (APRIL 14): As of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nevada Health Response is reporting 3,009 positive COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths statewide.
The state is reporting that 31,230 total tests have been completed with 22,901 tests coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 2,509 coronavirus cases in Clark County and 106 deaths. SNHD said approximately 45% of county cases have recovered.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response on Monday evening reported 2,971 positive COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths statewide.
According to the state's data, 30,628 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, with 22,493 tests coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reports 2,444 total COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in Clark County. SNHD on Sunday released a number of those who have recovered: 1,028, or 44.23%.
According to the Nevada Health Response daily situation report, 61% of the states hospital rooms were in use, as were 68% of the ICU rooms and 37% of the state's ventilators.
