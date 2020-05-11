LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported 12 new positive cases of coronavirus, with 4,762 total cases in Clark County.
The increase in cases in the county was the lowest since the early days of the virus in Southern Nevada.
SNHD reported 260 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported after Sunday.
Nevada Health Response reported 6,152 coronavirus cases and 312 deaths statewide on Monday. The cases in Nevada increased by 124 from Saturday.
