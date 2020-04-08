UPDATE (APRIL 8): Nevada Health Response is reporting 2,318 positive cases and 80 deaths statewide Wednesday morning.
During a press briefing on Wednesday evening, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the 81st death was reported.
According to the state, there have been 24,634 total tests performed, with 18,248 tests coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 1,878 positive cases and 65 deaths in Clark County Wednesday morning.
Wahoe County on Wednesday reported the 6th COVID-19-related death in the county. According to officials, the deceased was a woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions.
According to Washoe County, there have been 326 total positive COVID-19 cases and 35 total recoveries.
While the state is still reporting 71 deaths, the newly reported death in Washoe County would bring the total to 72 deaths in Nevada.
UPDATE (APRIL 7): Nevada Health Response is reporting 2,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths statewide Tuesday morning.
According to state data, there have been 21,818 tests performed; 16,552 have come back negative.
While the state reported 71 deaths, case counts from Elko, Washoe County and Clark County total 59 deaths in Nevada. It was unclear if the unequal reports was at fault of the state's reporting or the local jurisdictions.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Clark County Tuesday evening. SNHD also reported 1,734 positive coronavirus cases.
A spokesperson for Nye County announced Tuesday that the town of Tonopah has reported its first positive COVID-19 case. The new case brings Nye County's overall number of positive cases to 10, officials said. Two of those cases have been reported as "recovered" by the state, Nye County noted.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 1,953 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning.
Of these cases, 1,608 were positive in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Statewide deaths updated in the evening to 58, according to Nevada Health Response data.
The Southern Nevada Health District and Washoe County Health District hadn't provide updated coronavirus data for Clark County as of 8 a.m. April 6.
More than 15,600 coronavirus tests came back negative, according to the Nevada Department of Health.
