LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 1,953 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning.
Of these cases, 1,608 were positive in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Statewide deaths stayed at 46, according to Nevada Health Response data. The Southern Nevada Health District and Washoe County Health District hadn't provide updated coronavirus data for Clark County as of 8 a.m. April 6.
More than 15,000 coronavirus tests came back negative, according to the Nevada Department of Health.
