UPDATE (April 1, 7:30 p.m.): The Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday morning is reporting 961 positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County, with 28 deaths.
According to Nevada Health Response's dashboard, there are 1,279 cases statewide and 32 deaths.
Southern Nevada Health District has reported 28 and Washoe County has reported four. Washoe reported 18 recoveries as of Wednesday night.
According to the Clark County School District, CCSD learned that a member of its transportation department is presumptive positive for coronavirus.
The district said that the Southern Nevada Health District doesn't believe any transportation buildings or busses are at risk based on when the individual is believed to have contracted the virus.
UPDATE (March 31, 7:19 p.m.): Nye County reported two additional positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday evening.
Both cases were in Pahrump, officials said. One was a woman in her 60s and the other is a woman in her 70s. Both women are in quarantine.
According to Nye County, these were the second and third confirmed cases in the county. The first on Tuesday was a man in his 40s from Amargosa Valley, reported in the morning. He is self-quarantined at home, officials said.
The movements of all three people are being retraced by Emergency Services, Nye County said. They urged the public to stay home.
A woman from Beatty was the first case reported in the county. She has since recovered.
UPDATE (March 31, 6:45 a.m.): Nevada Health Response reported 1,113 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District's update Tuesday morning, there are now 869 positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County, with 23 deaths.
While Nevada Health Response's dashboard is still showing 17 deaths statewide, there are 26 total as Southern Nevada Health District has reported 23 and Washoe County has reported three.
More than 10,000 coronavirus tests have been negative, the state reports.
UPDATE (March 30, 7 p.m.): The Washoe County Health District reported a third death from COVID-19 in the county Monday evening, raising the statewide death total to 18.
"Please stay home for Nevada," the county wrote on Twitter.
The Health District announced that the total cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County was at 121 as of 4:20 p.m., up from 107 from the previous press release. The total recoveries is 10, up from 8 yesterday. The total active cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County is 109, up from 99 yesterday.
Statewide, the Nevada Health Response reported 1,044 COVID-19 cases.
UPDATE (March 30, 5:45 p.m.): The Clark County Department of Aviation confirmed two employees at McCarran International Airport employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Both people self-reported their illness and are at home under self-quarantine, according to the CCDA.
The first most recently worked at McCarran on Thursday, March 26; the second most recently worked on Friday, March 27. These individuals did not work in close proximity with one another, and were assigned to different shifts in different areas of the airport. Their work areas continue to be fully sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants. We have also begun to reach out to those who may have been in close contact with these persons. Based on their work assignments, we have no reason to believe either had prolonged exposure to the traveling public.
UPDATE (March 30, 4:20 p.m.): Washoe County confirmed a second death on Monday afternoon related to COVID-19, bringing the state total for deaths to 17.
The case was a woman in her 30s who had an underlying health condition, officials said.
UPDATE (March 30, 7:45 a.m.): Nevada Health Response reported 1,008 positive COVID-19 cases Monday morning.
An estimated 10,027 tests have come back negative for coronavirus, the state reports. According to the dashboard, 13,349 tests have been performed.
As of Monday morning, there are now 753 COVID-19 cases in Clark County, with 15 deaths.
No additional information was provided on the newly reported death in Clark County, which brings the statewide total to 16.
UPDATE (March 29, 3 p.m.): The first COVID-19 death was reported in Washoe County on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 15.
According to Nevada Health Response, there were 920 known confirmed cases of the virus in the state as of 3 p.m. on March 29.
The man who died in Washoe County was in his 40s and it was not yet known if he had any underlying conditions.
“We’re devastated to learn that a Washoe County resident has died due to COVID-19,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”
On Sunday, the Washoe County Health District reported 14 additional cases, bring that county total to 107. Eight people in the county have recovered from the illness, leaving 99 active cases.
A Reno police officer tested positive yesterday after experiencing symptoms on March 21, according to the health district.
UPDATE (March 28, 9:30 p.m.): The Nevada Health Response report updated Saturday night to show 738 positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
The amount of deaths remained the same at 14.
More than half of the positive cases were in men. The age most impacted in Nevada was people between 30 and 39, accounting for 19% of the total cases, according to the report.
As of Saturday night, about 11,000 tests had been performed and 9,150 people had been tested.
UPDATE (March 28, 6:18 p.m.): A resident of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home died of COVID-19 complications, the Boulder City facility said in a media release.
The veteran, an 86-year-old man, died Saturday after being admitted to the hospital. At the time, he wasn't suspected as a COVID-19 case, but later tested positive.
Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine Miller said the man was a Navy Korean War veteran. NDVS said it would not be releasing the identity of the man.
ORIGINAL REPORT (March 28, 11:13 a.m.): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported 14 total deaths and 528 positive cases of COVID-19 in Clark County as of Saturday morning. Updated numbers from Nevada Health Response show 621 cases statewide.
According to a case count dashboard provided by SNHD, at least 10 of the 14 fatalities involved patients suffering underlying medical conditions including: diabetes, hypertension, kidney and heart disease and immunocompromised persons.
In Nevada, about 41-percent of positive cases have been found in the 25-49 demographic, according to data from SNHD.
