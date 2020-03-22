UPDATE (MARCH 22): Nevada Health Response updated numbers to reflect 190 known COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday afternoon.
No additional deaths were reported in the state. NHS said 2,448 have tested negative.
UPDATE (9:30 P.M.): The Washoe County Health District reported three additional cases on Saturday, bringing the Northern Nevada county's known COVID-19 cases to 25.
The three cases include:
- A man in his 20s who recently traveled internationally
- A woman in her 60s who is a contact to a known case
- A woman in her 50s who recently traveled domestically
All three people were self-isolating and stable, WCHD said. The total of 25 reflects people who are currently experiencing COVID-19 and those who have recovered.
As of 7 a.m. March 21, the Incident Management Team was given authority by Reno, Sparks and the county to manage the crisis, according to WCHD.
ORIGINAL REPORT (3 P.M.): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced a second known COVID-19 death of a Clark County resident on Friday, with a total of 154 reported cases statewide by Saturday morning.
“We have seen this week that more COVID-19 testing equals more positive cases and while it is frightening to see the case count increase, this information allows us to connect with patients and make sure they are being cared for and staying isolated from others,” said State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock. “We encourage everyone to follow the advice to ‘Stay Home for Nevada,’ as that will help slow the spread in our communities.”
The second individual who died, announced in a press conference on Friday, was a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions, SNHD said.
At the Friday press conference, the department had reported 74 cases in Clrk County. SNHD issued an sent notice several hours later updating the number to 126 in Clark County.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 2,448 people have tested negative in Nevada. One-quarter of cases were people aged 60-70+, while a majority of the cases -- 64% of them -- were people aged 20-59. A small percentage of the cases were children.
To see all of the publicly available data from DHHS, click here.
"As we see more cases in our community we can't emphasize enough following guidelines that public health and Governor Sisolak," said Dr. Johnson. "The Health District also received word from FEMA about the swab pads and this has been placed on indefinite hold. This is very disappointing news for us as we continue to work with our federal partners to obtain these resources that are greatly needed for Southern Nevadans and all Nevadans"
WATCH THE MARCH 20 PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:
HOTLINE AVAILABLE: (702) 759-INFO (4636) is a Southern Nevada Health District hotline for the public in Southern Nevada to help answer questions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
