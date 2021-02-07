LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Nevada a $15 million grant for mental health services, Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced Sunday.
The grant for $15,729,142 was awarded to four Nevada Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. Here is how the funds will be split:
- CPLC Nevada, Inc.: $3,979,560
- Community Outreach Medical Center: $3,749,582
- Bridge Counseling Associates, Incorporated: $4,000,000
- Silver State Health Services: $4,000,000
“Especially now, access to mental health services is critically important,” Rosen said. “I’m pleased to see that this grant funding will go to support community behavioral health clinics in the Silver State. We must continue to support mental health services in Nevada and provide appropriate treatment and resources to those in need.”
“The coronavirus pandemic has taken an incredible toll on Nevadans, both physically and mentally, and it is more important than ever that we are funding community behavioral health programs and mental health services across the state. I’ll continue advocating for federal funding that strengthens Nevadans’ access to mental health care," said Cortez Masto.
