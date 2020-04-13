LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response on Monday morning is reporting 2,971 positive COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths statewide.
According to the state's data, 30,628 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, with 22,493 tests coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 2,444 total COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in Clark County on Monday morning.
SNHD on Sunday did release a number of those who have recovered: 1,028 or 44.23%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.