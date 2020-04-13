Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response on Monday evening reported 2,971 positive COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths statewide.

According to the state's data, 30,628 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, with 22,493 tests coming back negative.

The Southern Nevada Health District reports 2,444 total COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in Clark County. SNHD on Sunday released a number of those who have recovered: 1,028, or 44.23%.  

According to the Nevada Health Response daily situation report, 61% of the states hospital rooms were in use, as were 68% of the ICU rooms and 37% of the state's ventilators. 

The report also noted as of Monday, 798 people have signed up for the Battle Born Medical Corps. 

