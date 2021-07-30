UPDATE: As of 2 p.m. Friday, Nevada DETR says its Southern Nevada phone line is back online.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Unemployment claimants trying to reach Nevada DETR's phones in Southern Nevada will be unable to get through on Friday, as the agency announced the phones are offline.
The issue is impacting (702) 486-0350 phone number.
According to DETR, as a result of the issue, claimants can call the northern UI claims call center at (775) 684-0350. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Claimants are encouraged to call Wednesday through Friday, after 10 a.m. as Monday and Tuesday receive heavy call volume, the agency said.
DETR is working with its vendor partner to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
