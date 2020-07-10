LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of June 27, 90% of eligible weekly unemployment insurance claims filed were paid, Nevada officials say.
The Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation on Friday gave an update on standard unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for self-employed workers. For the benefits week ending June 27, 233,000 weekly unemployment claims were paid. 22,000 claims were pending adjudication.
For the PUA program, 307,000 initial claims have been filed to date, about 90 percent of which have filed a weekly claim. As of July 9, 105,000 PUA claims have been paid for a total of $1.02 billion including PUA funds and the $600 weekly payments from the CARES Act.
According to DETR data, the agency has paid out over $4.3 billion in benefits since the start of the pandemic.
Administrator Kimberly Gaa said that nay filer with new eligibility will be notified to file for regular unemployment insurance (UI).
“Note that filers for PUA who have new UI eligibility benefits will receive determination starting next week,” she said. “Any filer with new UI eligibility will be advised to file a new claim [online]."
Gaa advised any claimant who is notified to file a new UI claim should go to UI.NV.GOV and follow instructions for claimant filing. She added that guidance would be posted online for the process.
An online system for filing appeals will go live mid-July, and appeals for previously issued decisions will be honored for 30 calendar days after the system goes live, Gaa said.
The administrator also addressed claimants' reports of being unable to access their claims on the weekend of July 27, saying that the department has identified the affected accounts and that those claimants should contact the Alorica call center if they continue to have issues.
Gaa added that the department cannot comment on fraud details at this time, and is working with the Department of Labor to address fraud. She encouraged claimants who believe they have experienced fraud, to submit a report on DETR's website.
Nevada UI claims filing statistics for the week ending July 4 can be viewed here:
