LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced that the unemployment insurance site will be temporarily down Thursday, July 2, beginning at 8 p.m. for system upgrades.
All unemployment functions, such as filings, will be unavailable. People trying to file are encouraged to do so after midnight.
Anyone who logs on must be off by 8 p.m. Thursday evening, according to DETR.
For people trying to navigate the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the call center will not impacted by Thursday's outage. The public can still file online at www.employnv.gov or call the PUA Call Center at (800) 603-9681.
DETR ESD UI will operate its call center on Friday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m., to field information and security calls only. The call center will closed in observance of the July 4 holiday. The Alorica call center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on July 4.
