LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Unemployment has dipped in Las Vegas, according to Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s August 2021 economic report.
Nevada's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.7% in August, down a little more than 1% from July.
Numbers remain highest in the Las Vegas area at 8.2%, compared to 4.2% percent in Reno. Clark County also had the highest rate at 8.2%, while Eureka County has the lowest at 3.2%.
Additional information can be found on DETR's website.
