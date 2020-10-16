LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the unemployment insurance system website will be down for regular maintenance on Saturday.
The site, ui.nv.gov, will be offline on Saturday, October 17, from 1 p.m. to midnight, the agency said Friday.
People will not be able to file claims or access resources during this time.
The maintenance will not affect the PUA site, employnv.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.