LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) recorded its second highest weekly total of unemployment claims in state history, according to Friday release.
Totals jumped from 71,942 last week to 79,258 claims, an increase of 10.2-percent or 7,343 claims, the release stated.
In 2020, through the week ending April 4, DETR record 271,533 initial unemployment claims, 28,417 up from the last two years combined for the state of Nevada.
Continued claims, or out-of-work persons who qualify for benefits under unemployment insurance, saw 131,121 cases in the week, also setting a record in Nevada history. The previous record-holder was May 20, 1989 which saw 84,113 cases.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
