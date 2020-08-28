LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) on Friday is reporting issues with the PUA website that's causing it to operate at a slower speed.
According to a message from DETR, it is "aware" that employnv.gov is operating at a slower speed and causing users to experience a slow response time.
"DETR is working with the vendor to address the issue. At this time, there is no estimate for when the site will be back up to normal response time," the agency said in a release.
According to DETR, individuals may experience a delay in filing claims or accessing the resource materials on the site.
The agency said it will provide an update when the site returns to its normal operating level.
(1) comment
Whats new.... As always.. Nothing has changed.. Failed program.. Hold people accountable...
