LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance (UI) was down 2.6 percent for the week ending June 20, compared to the previous week.
Standard UI claims totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20. There have been 517,240 initial UI claims filed since the week ending March 14. DETR reports that this is the eighth consecutive week of declines in standard initial UI claims.
Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, declined by 5.6 percent for the week ending June 20, compared to the previous week.
In contrast, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for self-employed, contract and gig workers saw an increase of 4,720 initial claims filed in the week ending June 20, compared to the previous week. However, continued claims filed for the same week totaled 114,776, a decrease of 11,183 compared to the previous week.
Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 7,817 claims filed in the week ending June 20, an increase of 622 from the previous week.
