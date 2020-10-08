LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment office says it is on track to make payments from the federal Lost Wages Assistance program by mid- to late- October.
Thousands of Nevadans who say they need more support than they currently receive from state Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, have been waiting for the $300 add-on from the LWA program.
The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation was approved for the program in early September, at which point it projected being ready to send out payments in 4 to 6 weeks. DETR spokesperson Rosa Mendez in an email on Thursday confirmed that the agency is on schedule with the timeframe it originally estimated.
UI and PUA still will be required to file weekly UI and PUA claims, and must already receive at least $100 in UI benefits and any amount of PUA benefits to qualify for the LWA program.
"Because the award is a set amount based on our projected need, and people can continue to apply for back weeks in both programs, we are planning to pay people in PUA and in UI a week at a time to be sure we stay within our grant amount. Because the grant is a fixed amount, we will pay as many people as many weeks as we can," Mendez said.
Mendez added that the department is updating its computer programming to for the UI and PUA systems.
Nevadans have been lied to again. We were supposed to receive six weeks like every other state. Now DETR says "three weeks" of LWA. We might get more if the NV can afford it. I say BS! NV was the LAST state to apply and now the unemployed have to suffer for it.
