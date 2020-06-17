LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the unemployment rate in the state declined to 25.3% in May.
According to DETR, employment is up 32,700 jobs through the month. The state added jobs faster than the nation at a rate of 2.9%, compared to the national statistic of 1.9%, the agency said.
Over the year, employment is down 245,300 jobs, or negative 17.3%. "Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims saw a decrease of initial claims over the month of 132,678, or 64%," DETR said.
DETR contributed the change in rates to the phased reopening process by Nevada amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we have begun to recover from April’s lows, this report still describes a labor market affected by widespread business closure. While we expect to see improvement in the months ahead, we are still facing a situation unlike anything the state has ever seen," said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR, in a written statement..
READ THE FULL REPORT:
May Release Pack by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.