LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment numbers grew to almost 30-percent in the wake of COVID-19 closures, according to an April economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR).
The state is down 244,800 jobs over the month, bringing the percentage of unemployed persons to 28.2 percent, up 21.3 percentage points from March.
"Nevada is facing record high unemployment and the sheer numbers are difficult to comprehend," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. "I am so pleased that DETR staff is working so hard to connect Nevadans to their benefits during this time, paying out more than 80 percent of eligible claims week over week. Nevada is working diligently to get people back to work as fast as possible, in a safe and responsible manner."
At this rate, Nevada's employment stats dipped to recordings last seen in 2013, according to a release.
"The numbers in this month’s report, while sobering, do not come as a surprise," DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt said. "Our weekly unemployment claim report has shown a significant impact to the service industry in Nevada, and estimates of unemployment in the state are in line with our data on people filing for unemployment insurance. There is no precedent for data like this, neither the magnitude of the shift nor the speed with which it has happened. Because this is largely driven by policy response designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as businesses in the state are allowed to reopen we should expect to see a corresponding decline in the number of people unemployed as Nevadans return to work."
WEEKLY CLAIMS UPDATE
Initial claims for the week ending May 16 totaled 17,837, as compared to the previous week's 21,635, a change of 17.6 percent. According to data collected by DETR, this is the first recorded week since COVID-19 closures began where regular initial claim totals fell below 20,000, according to a release. Since May 16, there have been a total of 480,233 initial claims filed in 2020, 458,581 of which were filed amid the pandemic.
Continued claims, weekly filers, rose to 369,041, an increase of 13.7 percent.
