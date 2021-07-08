LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Thursday that a delay in payments that claimants are experiencing is due to the federal banking holiday earlier this week.
According to DETR, Monday, July 5 being a federal banking holiday has caused benefit payment delays this week. While most filers do receive their funds within a day or two of filing, it can take up to 72 hours to receive benefits, the agency said.
"For instance, if someone files on Sunday +24 is Monday, +48 is Tuesday, +72 is Wednesday. Since Monday was a holiday, +72 is Thursday," DETR outlined in an email.
According to DETR, claimants do not receive their benefits by this afternoon they should call the PUA claims center - Northern Nevada (775) 298-6007, Southern Nevada (702) 998-3081, Rural and out of state (800) 603-9681.
