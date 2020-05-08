LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Unemployment claims for the week ending May 2 were down 32.9-percent, according to data collected by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).
Claims totaled 28,550 for the week, down 13,991 claims, as compared to last week's 42,541 figure. This total represents the lowest weekly initial claims number since the COVID-19 closures began, DETR said in a release. However, it's still the seventh highest weekly total in state history.
As of May 2, there have been 440,761 total initial claims filed in 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.