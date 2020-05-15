LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Initial unemployment claims dropped 24.2 percent for the week ending May 9, according to data collected by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).
Claims totaled 21,635 last week, down 6,915 claims from the previous week's 28,550 total.
To date, 462,396 initial claims have been filed in 2020 in Nevada, 440,744 of which were filed during pandemic closures, according to DETR.
Moreover, continued claims, the number of insured unemployed individuals filing weekly claims, rose to 324,444, an increase of 20,871 claims from last week, or 6.9 percent, a release said.
Around the country, adjusted initial claims totaled 2,981,000, a decline of 195,000 claims from the previous week's revised level of 3,169,000. The national insured unemployment rate jumped to 15.7 for the week of May 2, the highest rate in the history of the series, DETR said.
