LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment office confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in its Las Vegas unemployment insurance call center on Monday.
The call center area was "immediately" closed according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, and employees who may have been exposed are being identified for further COVID-19 testing and quarantine, if necessary.
The department said the southern closure will not affect operations because the statewide call center is operated virtually, and claimants can still visit ui.nv.gov.
DETR issued the following statement on Monday:
The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in the southern unemployment insurance call center today, Monday, November 9, 2020. The call center area was immediately closed and remediation efforts began as set forth by state and CDC protocols. The employee is self-quarantined, and there is no immediate exposure risk to the public as the facility has been closed to the public since mid-March. DETR employees who may have been exposed due to extended close contact with the employee are being identified and health officials will determine if further testing and quarantine are needed. Other DETR staff located at the facility were able to follow the protocols as it relates to an employee testing positive and will continue serving Nevadans. DETR will not be disclosing any information regarding the employee as personal medical information is protected under federal and state law.
There will be no change in operations with the southern closure as we operate a virtual center. While the Southern Nevada call center is closed, claimants are encouraged to use online options as much as possible at ui.nv.gov. Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. There is no barrier to file online as the majority of Nevadans currently file in this manner.
