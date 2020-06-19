LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Of more than 545,000 standard unemployment claims made, 17,751 claimants were employed or otherwise not eligible as of June 6, said the Nevada Department of Training and Rehabilitation's Chief Economist.
Chief Economist David Schmidt said that the number of weekly claims found not eligible is almost double what it has been in previous weeks. The increase could be because people are returning to work after being laid off or furloughed during statewide shutdowns.
4,640 standard unemployment claims had insufficient hours or wages; 46, 975 did not file a weekly claim; and 23,777 claims have pending issues, which is about 10,000 less than the previous week, Schmidt noted.
Of total standard claims filed, 357,400 claims have been given the online link to file for benefits as of June 6, Schmidt said during the DETR weekly update on Friday.
As for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for self-employed workers, there have been more than 147,460 initial claims as of June 19.
Of 106,000 eligible PUA claims, DETR has paid out $658 million to more than 78,000 claims, an increase of about 20,000 compared to the previous week.
Since the start of the pandemic, DETR has paid out $3.4 billion in unemployment insurance including PUA.
Nevada’s unemployment rate in April was 30.1%, the highest rate of unemployment for any state in any month on record. In May, the rate was 25.3%.
