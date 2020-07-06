LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tens of thousands of independent contractors have started to receive their unemployment aid and many are still waiting. Starting this week, 30,000 will get a notice that they were denied.
As of Thursday night, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation received 272,400 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA. That jumped dramatically, almost 70,000 from the week before.
Nevada DETR is looking at why there was a big jump. Claims do not necessarily show the number of people receiving money, as some apply twice to get results.
Of the claims filed, DETR said 104,319 have received payments, with 23,997 not filing a weekly claims. A weekly claim is required to receive continued payments.
This week, 35,000 people will receive a PUA denial notice. DETR said this is because of a "failed identity verification," meaning the agency couldn't match all information provided with records.
There is no way to appeal a denial yet. DETR said the function will be available later this month.
