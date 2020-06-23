LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some details of Clark County School District's reopening plan were laid out Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Associated Press, the district is planning to rotate groups of elementary, middle school and high school students to ensure smaller classrooms and social distancing protocols. It's unclear if students would rotate on a daily or a weekly basis.
On days where students aren't in the classroom, they would do remote learning from home, according to AP. Students would also be contained during lunch periods. Transportation plans are still in the works, the AP reported.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the biggest hurdles include a large budget deficit while still providing students the technology to accommodate distance learning. Of the more than 320,000 students in the district, roughly 70,000 don't have access to Wi-Fi enabled devices, Jara told AP.
Purchasing Chromebooks for distance learning would cost an estimated $21 million, Jara said to AP.
Jara said full details of the fall semester plan would be revealed during Thursday's school board meeting. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, full details had not been added to the board's meeting agenda.
A request for additional details from CCSD was not immediately returned.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.